Jamie Ertle’s WX Forecast Monday 03-27-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for all our counties until 6pm. Storms ahead a of a cold front could produce gusty to damaging winds, and an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. The front will stall as low pressure crosses the area Tuesday, then will push south of us Tuesday night.

The threat of severe decreases before sunset at 7:41pm. Some patchy dense fog may develop overnight.

Daybreak Tuesday temperatures range from mid 50s north of I-16 and mid 60s south of the Altamaha depending on where the cold front ends up and most of us start the day dry then moisture associated with an area of low pressure will ride that stalled front with the greatest chance of rain being along and south of I-16. We’ve got a 60% chance of rain with marginal risk of severe storms (less than Monday) and highs in the low to middle 70s.

Wednesday will start with elevated north/northeast winds, then winds should diminish as high pressure settles over the region. Northwest winds will veer toward the north/northeast, and cold air should push temperatures into the upper 40s well inland and into the lower to middle 50s elsewhere. Sunshine could remain somewhat limited as high level clouds should persist most of the day. Highs should only reach the middle 60s, with some like in Jesup, Alma, Baxley reaching 70°. Beaches even chillier with those winds: 50s!

Thursday through Saturday will feature another warming trend, with highs in the 70s Thursday increasing into the 80s Friday and Saturday. Thinking ahead to the weekend? A cold front will pass through Saturday evening producing some rain and thunderstorms then a slightly cooler day for Sunday with 70s instead of middle 80s.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

