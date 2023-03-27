Law enforcement calls off search for man in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement has called off the search for a man in north Bryan County.

The search happened near Highway 119 between George Edwards Road and I-16 on Friday.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office asked residents who live in the area to remain in their homes, if possible.

Officials with Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say that stay-at-home warning didn’t stem from a specific threat but instead was a precaution to keep people safe.

They haven’t publicly named the suspect but say he faces domestic charges out of Chatham County.

The sheriff’s office says at one point the suspect was in Chatham County custody and it’s unclear how he got to Bryan County.

They did say the suspect does have ties to this area.

You may remember on Friday the sheriff’s office helped U.S. Marshals search for the suspect who they described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and ball cap at the time.

There was an increased police presence at area schools and officials deployed tracking dogs to help in the search.

The sheriff’s office urged people living nearby to stay at home saying that was not because of an immediate public danger rather they just weren’t sure what the suspect would do.

“Generally when people are running from us, there can be some unpredictability with that individual, or individuals who are on the run. They might try to hide in houses or in sheds or some very strange places just to try and get away from law enforcement. So it’s not necessarily a threat, but it’s just the unpredictability,” Cpl. Jennifer Fleming, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ultimately that search was called off after law enforcement couldn’t find the man.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve seen a recent uptick in people running from them.

They say U.S. Marshals are currently leading the search and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.