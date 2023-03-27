Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Law enforcement calls off search for man in Bryan County

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Law enforcement has called off the search for a man in north Bryan County.

The search happened near Highway 119 between George Edwards Road and I-16 on Friday.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office asked residents who live in the area to remain in their homes, if possible.

Officials with Bryan County Sheriff’s Office say that stay-at-home warning didn’t stem from a specific threat but instead was a precaution to keep people safe.

They haven’t publicly named the suspect but say he faces domestic charges out of Chatham County.

The sheriff’s office says at one point the suspect was in Chatham County custody and it’s unclear how he got to Bryan County.

They did say the suspect does have ties to this area.

You may remember on Friday the sheriff’s office helped U.S. Marshals search for the suspect who they described as a white male wearing a blue shirt and ball cap at the time.

There was an increased police presence at area schools and officials deployed tracking dogs to help in the search.

The sheriff’s office urged people living nearby to stay at home saying that was not because of an immediate public danger rather they just weren’t sure what the suspect would do.

“Generally when people are running from us, there can be some unpredictability with that individual, or individuals who are on the run. They might try to hide in houses or in sheds or some very strange places just to try and get away from law enforcement. So it’s not necessarily a threat, but it’s just the unpredictability,” Cpl. Jennifer Fleming, Bryan County Sheriff’s Office said.

Ultimately that search was called off after law enforcement couldn’t find the man.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve seen a recent uptick in people running from them.

They say U.S. Marshals are currently leading the search and are asking anyone with information to call police.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident
Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Firefighters on the scene of an abandoned motel on fire in Jesup Sunday morning.
Abandoned motel catches fire in Jesup

Latest News

vidalia library
Vidalia’s public library set to reopen in April following months of renovation
THE News at 4
Law enforcement calls off search for man in Bryan County
Landon Gehrke poses with wood duck boxes
Springfield 12-year-old turns passion for ducks into booming business
Police investigate a school shooting in Nashville.
Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say