Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Nashville school shooting suspect was former student, police say

Police Chief John Drake confirmed the 28-year-old suspect was a former student at the school.
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A 28-year-old woman who shot and killed three children and three adults at Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville on Monday morning was a former student at the school, according to Metro Nashville Police.

Metro Police Chief John Drake confirmed Monday afternoon investigators had identified the former Covenant Presbyterian School student and her address.

Police said the woman, whose name has not yet been released, entered Covenant Presbyterian School through a side entrance with two assault-style rifles and a handgun. Officers arrived and entered the school at 33 Burton Hills Boulevard through the first floor and heard shots coming from the second floor. MNPD said the responding officers engaged the woman on the second floor and killed her at 10:27 a.m.

Metro Police have said a 28-year-old woman was the shooter at the Covenant School on Monday morning.

One officer sustained an injury from broken glass, according to MNPD. The investigation remains ongoing.

Related coverage

3 students, 3 adults, shooter dead after Nashville school shooting, police say

Woman, 28, kills 3 children, 3 adults in Nashville school shooting: police

‘They were hiding in the closet’: Daughter of Nashville teacher describes fatal shooting

Reaction to fatal Covenant School shooting in Nashville

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident
Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Firefighters on the scene of an abandoned motel on fire in Jesup Sunday morning.
Abandoned motel catches fire in Jesup

Latest News

THE News at 4
Law enforcement calls off search for man in Bryan County
Law enforcement calls off search for man in Bryan County
Landon Gehrke poses with wood duck boxes
Springfield 12-year-old turns passion for ducks into booming business
WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 6PM ⛈️