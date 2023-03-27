Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Planning for student college visits

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring break is right around the corner, and if you want to make the most of this time, college tours are a good thing to put on your list.

Kimberly McGuire is the Director of Counseling Services for Savannah Chatham-County Public Schools and is here to gives us some tips on not only how to plan a visit, but what to do once you’re there.

Here are a few resources suggested by McGuire:

https://www.gafutures.org/

http://www.bigfuture.collegeboard.org/

https://www.princetonreview.com/college-advice/virtual-tours

https://www.youvisit.com/collegesearch/

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Mellow Mushroom owner sentenced to federal prison
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident
Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville
Firefighters on the scene of an abandoned motel on fire in Jesup Sunday morning.
Abandoned motel catches fire in Jesup
41-year-old Rahcheem Albright was arrested and charged with DUI, Driving Under Suspension, and...
8-year-old injured after drunk driver strikes Hampton Co. Sheriff’s vehicle

Latest News

Planning for student college visits
Planning for student college visits
INTERVIEW: Mike Young discusses Savannah Veg Fest
INTERVIEW: Mike Young discusses Savannah Veg Fest
INTERVIEW: Mike Young discusses Savannah Veg Fest
INTERVIEW: Mike Young discusses Savannah Veg Fest
Afternoon Break
The most magical place on earth comes to Enmarket Arena for Disney On Ice performances