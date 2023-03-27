Planning for student college visits
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring break is right around the corner, and if you want to make the most of this time, college tours are a good thing to put on your list.
Kimberly McGuire is the Director of Counseling Services for Savannah Chatham-County Public Schools and is here to gives us some tips on not only how to plan a visit, but what to do once you’re there.
Here are a few resources suggested by McGuire:
http://www.bigfuture.collegeboard.org/
https://www.princetonreview.com/college-advice/virtual-tours
https://www.youvisit.com/collegesearch/
