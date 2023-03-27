Proud to be a Farmer: Georgia Grown Trail 17

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Running from Kingsland to Savannah Georgia, the Georgia Grown Trail 17 provides quality products produced right here in Georgia and is the coastal corridor for agritourism.

“It’s promoting all the farmers, ranchers, fishermen, agrobusinesses, restaurants, retail, um... and cultural heritage and natural areas that are all apart of our realm,” said Patrick Holladay, the president of Trail 17.

Patrick spoke about what this trail does for these local farmers, and about some of the many collaborations that have taken place. I even got to see one for myself at Potlickker Farm.

“My partner in the farm is Mr. Zac Gowen, who owns Georgia Sea Grill on St. Simons Island. Since, I had somewhat of background in growing this and as well as my culinary degree. He thought I’d make a perfect fit for it... and uh honestly, it’s been the best thing I’ve ever done in my life since then, and I just love it and I’m really trying to encourage more people to get into it and grow this farming community that’s down here,” said Sam McPherson, the owner of Potlickker Farm.

Well, it’s not just about the collaboration for some of these farmers. Many saw this as an opportunity to inform and educate the general public.

“If you want the seafood that we can provide, you need to pay attention to what you do, because all that water comes downhill, and it comes down here. And if you don’t educated people, they don’t know. So, it is really important, education is a key part of this,” said Captain Charlie Phillips, the owner of Sapelo Sea Farm.

if getting your hand dirty is not for you, the trail also contains multiple farms to table restaurants and museums. Regardless of which one of the 21 stops you go on, you’ll definitely find some great people and some great food.

