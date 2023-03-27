Sky Cams
Ralphie the ‘demon dog’ gets another chance at a new home

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopted for Ralphie.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The infamous so-called “Fire-Breathing Demon” dog is getting a fourth chance at a forever home.

Ralphie is the 1-year-old, 26-pound French bulldog described by a New York shelter as a “terror in a somewhat small package.”

The Niagara SPCA said it finally found a perfect adopter for him after he was returned three times.

Hopefully, Ralphie’s new owner Jason, whose last name was not provided, can handle the pup since he trains dogs for the Department of Energy in Tennessee.

Before Ralphie went home with Jason, the dog completed a six-week boarding and training program.

It helped with his reactivity around other dogs, which is important because Jason already has a French bulldog, a dachshund and a German shepherd.

Jason said the reformed canine is now getting acquainted with his new pack.

Ralphie’s adventures are being documented on Instagram @demondogralphie.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

