Vidalia’s public library set to reopen in April following months of renovation

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - Vidalia’s public library will soon reopen after months of renovation.

Folks at the library say this six-month renovation not only adds a new modern look to the place, it makes it more user friendly and brings two libraries under the same roof.

Doors will open next month. The remodel is the first in 30 years.

It will serve as the new home for the Ladsen Geneology Library, which had its own location for decades. It’s one of the biggest collections of its kind in Georgia. The $3 million plus project expanded the building and made room here.

“If they want to use the Ladsen, but they also want to use the public library, it’s a two for one deal. It will also meal that we don’t have two electric bills, two water bills. We won’t be staffing two different locations,” Librarian Stacey Wright said.

In addition, they more than doubled the community room and added space for teen and afterschool program. They’re now waiting on furmety and some shelving caps and say they’re eager to let people see the difference.

They have the ribbon cutting planned for April 13, but say if they can open sooner than that they will.

