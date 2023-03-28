Bulloch Co. commissioners planning first budget since Hyundai plant announcement

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Communities are preparing, even bracing, for the massive growth our region could see from Hyundai’s plant in North Bryan County.

Thousands of workers, traffic, and more - much of that growth will happen in Bulloch County.

County leaders say this budget reflects the crossroads this county is facing with growth they see on the horizon.

County commissioners and others gathered and tried to look into the future to predict what it will cost and how they’ll pay for it. They’re drafting Bulloch County’s first budget since the announcement of Hyundai bringing a auto plant right next door.

“It feels like we’re on the precipice of something big,” said Kristie King, C.F.O. for Bulloch County.

They say a plant, like this Kia plant in West Georgia that we showed you last May, will have 8,000 employees.

Many could choose to live here but it doesn’t stop there.

“And all of these other industries that are coming in...700 jobs, 450 jobs, 800 jobs. It’s hard to grasp,” said Roy Thompson, the county commission chair.

The county’s population of 81,000 could jump and jump quickly. They talked about anticipating the infrastructure they need, roads, fire, EMS, sheriff’s deputies...and where in the county to put those...ahead of the wave of growth.

“We have to start now. Because if we wait, we’re not going to have anything done and we’ll have all of these people coming in.”

The county’s different departments have until Friday to submit their budget proposals. Then commissioners will start hammering out a budget they must have done by July 1.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.