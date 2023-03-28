City of Savannah accepting applications to name square formerly known as Calhoun Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is accepting applications to name the square formerly known as Calhoun Square.

Applications will be open until May 15th at 11:59 PM.

City Council voted to remove the name John C. Calhoun from the square back in November after council determined his legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values.

Calhoun was a former Vice President and Secretary of War but was also a supporter of slavery.

City officials say council is expected to officially adopt a name in late summer.

A complete application must be sent to square@savannahga.gov.

Application requirements and a timeline of the naming process is below:

