City of Savannah accepting applications to name square formerly known as Calhoun Square
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah is accepting applications to name the square formerly known as Calhoun Square.
Applications will be open until May 15th at 11:59 PM.
City Council voted to remove the name John C. Calhoun from the square back in November after council determined his legacy did not reflect Savannah’s values.
Calhoun was a former Vice President and Secretary of War but was also a supporter of slavery.
City officials say council is expected to officially adopt a name in late summer.
A complete application must be sent to square@savannahga.gov.
Application requirements and a timeline of the naming process is below:
