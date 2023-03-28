City of Savannah hosting informational meeting on drainage project

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Help is coming for people worried about protecting their homes and businesses, and they can learn more about it Tuesday night.

The City of Savannah will be updating neighbors in the Habersham Village and Ardsley Park areas about the drainage improvement projects being done.

Bentley’s Pet Stuff in Habersham village tells me anytime there’s serious rain, water comes into their store.

The regional manager of the store says the problem extends far beyond tropical storms, saying that with just a summer storm the roads and her place flood. She says it’s ruined the floors and the problem persists so frequently that it isn’t worth having them fixed, just for them to be flooded again.

“We have to sandbag all of the front doors, the garage door in the back we have to sandbag all of those. We have to tape it up and put cardboard so that the water doesn’t come in farther than a few feet into the store. When the cars drive by it pushes the water into my store. I think one time I’ve seen them come out in the last four years and actually do the drains like they’re supposed to. Once and that’s it,” said Regional Manager Nicole Holder.

Holder says she’d like the city to come clear the drains before any big rainstorm, but would settle for just once a year. She also says the street out front of her business floods and she watches accident after accident because of it.

Alderman Nick Palumbo, who looks over this district, says the project will invest $40 million of SPLOST money to help alleviate the flooding issues homes and businesses in this area face. He also describes what you’ll hear about at Tuesday night’s meeting, which will start at 5 p.m. at the JEA on Abercorn Street.

“The technology that we have today is so much better than the technology we have had in the past. We’re looking at deep tunnel boring technology and innovative ways to save money and get the infrastructure and resources right to the location they’re needed most, especially in Habersham Village. You’re going to see an update there of how we plan on doing that without tearing up the roadways and the streets, without removing our beloved tree canopy,” Alderman Palumbo said.

