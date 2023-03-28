Georgia lawmakers approve bill imposing term limits for city Aldermen

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Changes are coming to Savannah’s city council after state lawmakers approved a bill imposing term limits for city Aldermen.

Under the bill the eight members on council would be limited to serving three consecutive terms or twelve years total in a seat.

The bill’s passage comes after Savannah’s city council approved the same measure in February by a 7-2 vote.

That measure required state approval since it required a change in the City’s Charter.

The change would go into effect beginning with this year’s city council elections.

The bill’s sponsor State Representative Anne Allen Westbrook says since the council voted to impose these limits themselves it was important to help get state approval.

“My jobs as one of the representatives in the City of Savannah here in the state house is to carry those wishes to the state and help that enabling legislation get passed. So that’s what that bill does,” Anne Allen Westbrook said.

The new term limits would apply to everyone council except the mayor since that position is already limited to two consecutive terms in office.

