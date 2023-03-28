Georgia leaders, mental health experts discuss impact of gun violence on children, teens

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “We keep losing them in this tragic and I believe preventable manner.”

The latest school shooting in Nashville killing nine people sparking outrage and more conversation about gun violence.

“Gun violence is the leading cause of death for American children and teens. That has not always been the case.”

Law enforcement in Savannah says they are prepared for any active school shooter situations including ones that turn out to be false.

But gun violence involving children goes beyond the classroom.

Information from Savannah police shows at least 13 minors were the victim of gun violence in 2022..

More recently, a Savannah High student was shot this year just a block away from their school.

Chatham Emergency Services paramedics said it’s a problem they’re seeing firsthand. They say it’s not easy taking such young victims to be hospitals to be treated for gunshot wounds. Mental health experts want to see a change.

“You’ll see children who will suffer with anxiety, depression. They’ll have feelings of, ‘Oh gosh could that happen to me?’ Other children who are present when that happens they might have survivors guilt about how come that happen to my friend and not to me,” said Maureen McFadden, a licensed social worker.

Maureen McFadden, who is social worker, shares the same opinion as our area Representative Anne Westbrook.

Westbrook voted for a bill that failed in the house that would have made it a misdemeanor to store, transport or abandon an unsecured firearm in a place where children have access.

“We’re really getting to a point where we’ve got to start reframing this debate and I am certainly of the belief that we do not have to pay for freedom with our children’s lives. We can have both,” said Representative Westbrook.

“We just have to have people actually listen to each other and come together to do something about it instead of offering their thoughts and prayers.”

One of many communities around the nation wanting to see a change.

