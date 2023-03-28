Greek police arrest 2 people suspected of planning terrorist attacks

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek police said Tuesday they have arrested two people who had been allegedly planning terrorist attacks in the country, including at least one against a Jewish target, aimed at causing mass casualties.

The suspects, who were allegedly part of an overseas terrorism network, are being held at police headquarters in central Athens, authorities said.

A government official told the Associated Press that both suspects were of Pakistani origin but gave no further details, adding that one of the targets was a Jewish restaurant in central Athens.

The official asked not to be identified pending official announcements.

Greece’s anti-terrorism police division and National Intelligence Service were involved in the arrests, according to a police statement, and were assisted by a foreign intelligence service that has not been named.

Police said the suspects had chosen a target of “high symbolism” and were making final preparations for the attack.

“Their aim was not only to cause the loss of life of innocent citizens, but also to undermine the sense of security in the country, while hurting public institutions and threatening (Greece’s) international relations,” the police statement said.

“Authorities have uncovered members of a terrorist organization involving foreign nationals, who have been taken to the public prosecutor,” Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos said in a tweet.

“The operation demonstrates that the country’s security authorities maintain a high state of readiness for all Greeks and all visitors to our country.”

Kantouris reported from Thessaloniki, Greece.

