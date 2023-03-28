Jamie’s Tuesday WX Forecast 3-28-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - We’ve had some boomers already this morning, and we’ve had a bit of a lull since 1pm. But the now stationary front that is stalled near I-16 is a for highway for moisture and we’re going to get some afternoon traffic in the way of heavy rain and some gusty winds.

It looks like our high temperatures will stay right in the 70° range and then some cities will be rain cooled to the middle 60s much like yesterday afternoon. I expect the bulk of the rain to end before sunset much like Monday as well.

Daybreak Wednesday we’ll start near 60° with clouds and then temperatures will drop through the morning until we reach our low well after sunrise, which will be 52°. Late afternoon highs will be about 68° with more sunshine.

Thursday will be our coldest morning with low to mid 40s and low 50s at the beaches. There will be plenty of sunshine and highs rebound into the low to middle 70s.

Friday: 53/80 and mostly sunny.

This weekend starts warm with highs in the middle 80s on Saturday and we’re tracking our next cold front that looks like it moves in and out not linger. Aside from 80s, we could have a windy day with gusts up to 35pmh ahead of the 40% chance of showers/storms in the afternoon.

Sunday into Monday high pressure will dominate the region with mostly clear skies and no precipitation expected.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

