Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Judge upholds approval of $2.4B Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy plan

A judge upholds approval of $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan to help settle child sex abuse claims...
A judge upholds approval of $2.4 billion bankruptcy plan to help settle child sex abuse claims against Boy Scouts of America.(Gray News)
By The Associated Press and RANDALL CHASE
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A federal district court judge has upheld the approval of a $2.4 billion bankruptcy reorganization plan aimed at resolving tens of thousands of child sexual abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America.

The ruling docketed Tuesday rejects arguments by non-settling insurance companies and attorneys representing dissenting abuse survivors that the reorganization plan was not proposed in good faith and improperly strips the insurers and survivors of their rights.

The ruling follows a September decision in which U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein approved the plan. The plan would allow the Irving, Texas-based Boy Scouts of America to continue operating while compensating tens of thousands of men who say they were sexually abused as children while involved in Scouting.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville
Trenton Lehrkamp
‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen
Glynn County Police Department investigates bullying incident

Latest News

Nashville Police Department gives updates on the school shooting investigation on Tuesday.
Police: Shooting suspect's guns were bought legally
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on October 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
Quinton Simon’s remains in custody of FBI, officials say
Children and a woman depart the reunification center at the Woodmont Baptist church after a...
What we know about the Covenant school shooting in Nashville
Flowers, balloons and teddy bears are seen outside The Covenant School in Nashville, Tenn., on...
Police: Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns before school attack