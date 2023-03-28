Sky Cams
Rain returns this afternoon 🌧️

WTOC FIRST ALERT WEATHER
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 5:09 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tuesday starts out mild with morning lows in the upper 50s for inland areas and mid 60s closer to the coast.

Patchy dense fog is possible during the morning commute along with a few isolated showers.

The chance of rain builds in again during the midday hours as a low forms along the slow moving front. Our peak rain chance will be from 3PM to 7PM.

Highs will be cooler than Monday, with mid 70s during the afternoon. Rain clears Tuesday evening as drier and cooler weather builds in.

Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows closer to 50 degrees at daybreak under partly cloudy skies. Wednesday will be dry with temperatures near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Thursday morning will be the coolest out of the next week with lows in the upper 40s. Sunshine returns with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Warmer weather builds in on Friday with highs back near 80 degrees. Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, ahead of a cold front coming in during the afternoon and evening. This front will bring in another chance of rain and maybe even a thunderstorm or two

Dry weather then moves back in Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Andrew's Noon forecast 3.27