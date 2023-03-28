SAFE Shelter participates in expungement clinic in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, Sc. (WTOC) - The 14th circuit solicitors office held an expungement clinic Monday in Bluffton.

One organization was also there to give out information on different services provided to the community.

SAFE, which stands for Sexual Assault Forensic Examiner, and SANE, Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, provides support for victims as well as respond to any reports of sexual assault, perform assessments, and collecting evidence.

The coordinator of the programs told us that it’s important for them.

“A lot of times people tell us that when they do speak out about it, they actually feel a sense of relief, and it just provides the first step towards closure and our mission really is to kind of transform the victim from being a victim to a survivor.”

If you need to reach out to SAFE or need more information on their program, click here.

