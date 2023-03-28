Sky Cams
Toombs Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOOMBS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says a tip led to the arrest of a Toombs County man for sexually exploiting children.

Joseph Prater was arrested after investigators got a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

They say that tip was for possible online possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

State agents say their investigation led to a search of Prater’s home and his arrest.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation asks anyone with information about other cases of child exploitation can call them and leave a tip.

The number for the GBI’s Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit is 404-270-8870 or you can report it to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children CyberTipline at CyberTipline.org

Georgia lawmakers approve bill imposing term limits for city Aldermen
