‘Touch a Truck’ initiative stops at Savannah school to get kids comfortable with first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders play a major role in responding to school shootings.

In Savannah, an initiative called “Touch a Truck” made a stop Tuesday at Henderson E. Formey School.

Getting a chance to look around an ambulance, a SWAT truck, a fire truck is of course a cool experience for a kindergartener but the goal behind this program is to make them feel more comfortable around first responders at a young age.

While Henderson Formey Kindergartners got their chance climb up on these trucks, the group, Resilient Georgia, worked behind the scenes to put this event together.

Organizers say children have to battle more mental health issues and traumatic events than years past. They hope by having this event young children won’t be scared to approach a first responder when it’s needed. And it’s something EMS paramedics appreciate.

“Getting kids friendly. Sometimes it’s scary to be around a first responder and this is just more of a way of giving back to the community, teaching a little bit. Kids had a blast. We had a blast and we will be implementing another program on this next month,” said Capt. Thomas Herndon with Chatham EMS.

This is one of many events like it to come. Resilient Georgia says they will be inviting first responders and District Attorney’s Office officials back to Henderson Formey School once a week to talk about several different topics.

They say the training is available to anyone in the community.

For more information about the organization, go to their website.

