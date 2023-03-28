Twins reunited following NICU graduation

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s a bright spot on a cloudy day in Savannah the Johnson family is together for the first time since they welcomed a set of twins last year.

A brother and sister, Rylin and Reign both spending time in the Neo-natal Intensive Care Unit or NICU after they were born.

But baby Rylin needed more support staying almost a year in the unit.

His mom Treonna got to take him Tuesday.

“They were born at 28 weeks. That’s extremely early for twins, you know, and he was my one pound baby. He was tiny. My finger was bigger than his leg. And he was my baby that needed more help than his sister. His sister stayed for two months, and he stayed almost 11 months. I’m just excited that he’s coming home today,” Treonna Johnson said.

“It’s a great day. It’s a very exciting day. There’s been a lot of work, team effort to take care of this patient and be able to make it home, so it’s very exciting. We consider them family, too, and really every one of our patients we treat like our family. We spend so much time at the bedside and with family members that over the course of time, you really get to know everybody,” Neonatologist Carolyn Glendye said.

“I’m just ready to hold him, you know, hold both of them together and just spend time with both of them. I’m excited.”

“Bye, sweet boy!”

The staff at Memorial says they have one of the biggest NICUs in the state meaning local families facing some of the hardest moments aren’t burdened by a trip to Augusta or Atlanta for care.

