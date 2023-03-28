Welcome center unveils Georgia Southern eagles statue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An art project in Statesboro is flying high once again.

The Eagle Nation on Parade project has Eagle statues commissioned from around the community.

The latest will be outsdie the Visit Statesboro Welcome Center. They’re designed and painted by Georgia Southern art students. Proceeds from each go to scholarships in the Betty Foy Sanders Department of Art.

“It’s a great addition. We already have the Museum on Main inside our Visitors Center. We have our Blind Willie McTell bronze out in front of our Visitors Center,” Barry Turner said.

Turn says they hope others will commission another one elswhere in town. This is the first one in seven years.

