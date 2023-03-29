Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

2 high school students among 3 killed in Oregon shooting

According to police, two high school students were identified as victims in a Saturday shooting.
By FOX 12 Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) - Two high school students and an adult were killed Saturday in a shooting in Portland, Oregon, KPTV reports.

Authorities say on Saturday around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at North Foss Avenue and North Foss Court. When they arrived, they found three people dead in a vehicle in the middle of the intersection.

Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.
Three were found dead in a car after a midday shooting in North Portland, Oregon, on Saturday.(KPTV)

According to police, 19-year-old Babu Daudi, a senior at Roosevelt High School, and 17-year-old Eskender Tamra, a junior at Franklin High School, were identified. The third victim was identified as 20-year-old Patrick D. Johnson.

At this time, police say no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Trenton Lehrkamp
‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on October 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
Quinton Simon’s remains in custody of GBI, officials say
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation

Latest News

The illuminated logo of Swiss bank Credit Suisse is seen behind a clock at the bank's...
US: Credit Suisse violates deal on rich clients’ tax evasion
People take part in a vigil for the victims of a fire at an immigration detention center that...
38 dead in Mexico fire after guards didn’t let migrants out
The older sibling accessed a handgun inside the Lafayette apartment on Tuesday afternoon and...
Sibling, 5, fatally shoots 16-month-old brother in Indiana
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents