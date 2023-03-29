Arrest made after manhunt in Bryan County

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the man that they were helping U.S. Marshall’s look for in a manhunt is in custody.

The Sheriff’s office says Shane Anderson was arrested by U.S. Marshal after eluding law enforcement Friday, March 24.

The initial search happened near Highway 119 between George Edwards Road and I-16 before it was called off.

Anderson’s girlfriend, Zara Sapp has also been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

