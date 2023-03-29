Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Arrest made after manhunt in Bryan County

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says the man that they were helping U.S. Marshall’s look for in a manhunt is in custody.

The Sheriff’s office says Shane Anderson was arrested by U.S. Marshal after eluding law enforcement Friday, March 24.

The initial search happened near Highway 119 between George Edwards Road and I-16 before it was called off.

Anderson’s girlfriend, Zara Sapp has also been arrested and charged with harboring a fugitive.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on October 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
Quinton Simon’s remains in custody of GBI, officials say
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Trenton Lehrkamp
‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen

Latest News

Marcus Smith
Former Bryan Co. correctional officer arrested after pleading guilty to improper sexual contact
Courtney Adams
Top Teacher: Courtney Adams
Suspects identified in Glynn Co. bullying incident
Suspects identified in Glynn Co. bullying incident
Ribbon cutting ceremony held to celebrate completion of construction on Broughton St.
Ribbon cutting ceremony held to celebrate completion of construction on Broughton St.
THE News at 4:30
Ribbon cutting ceremony held to celebrate completion of construction on Broughton St.