Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Police Department has arrested a man they say is connected to three Peeping Tom incidents in a west Chatham County neighborhood.

Police say they arrested 45-year-old Jimmy Louis Baylor and charged him with three counts of misdemeanor Criminal Trespass, and one misdemeanor count of Stalking.

A victim told police detectives she was reviewing security camera footage of her home on March 27 and saw video captured a man looking through the window of her Stalwick Drive home around 11:00 p.m. the night before.

The victim showed the footage to neighbors who identified the man in the video as Baylor, who also lives in the area. A short time later, police say the victim’s home alarm system activated and the suspect was again caught on camera looking in a window of the residence. He fled the scene when the home alarm sounded.

On March 28, detectives spoke with the victim who had found another incident on home surveillance footage involving the same suspect looking through her windows on March 18.

Police were able to positively identify the suspect in all three videos, and took him into custody Tuesday evening without incident.

