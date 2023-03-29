Cooler air makes a brief return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday morning will be cooler with lows closer to 50 degrees at daybreak.

Breezy conditions will be around through the morning with gusts over 20 miles per hour possible, calmer conditions build in through the afternoon. Today will be dry with temperatures near 70 degrees during the afternoon. Some of us won’t quite make it out of the upper 60s. A northerly wind around 10 miles an hour will keep it comfortable during the day.

Thursday morning will be the coolest out of the next week with lows in the mid to upper 40s. Sunshine returns with highs in the low to mid 70s, just about average for this time of the year.

Warmer weather builds in on Friday with morning lows in the low to mid 50s and highs back near 80 degrees. Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s, ahead of a cold front coming in during the afternoon and evening. This front will bring in another chance of rain and possibly a storm or two.

Dry weather then moves back in Sunday with highs in the mid 70s. Warmer weather builds in again next week with highs in the upper 70s on Monday and low to mid 80s on Tuesday.

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

