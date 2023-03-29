Sky Cams
Former Bryan Co. correctional officer arrested after pleading guilty to improper sexual contact

Marcus Smith
Marcus Smith(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bryan County correctional officer now finds himself on the other side of the law after pleading guilty to improper sexual contact with an inmate.

Marcus Smith joined the department in 2015.

The Bryan County Sherriff’s Office tells us in December 2021, a female inmate made a complaint of sexual misconduct against Smith.

He was then placed on administrative leave and the GBI investigated the case.

According to an indictment, Smith was arrested and charged with two felonies - first degree sexual contact by an employee and a violation of oath.

The Bryan County Sheriff’s Office says, “Smith bonded out and awaited indictment by a grand jury which came in September 2022. On March 23rd, 2023, Mr. Smith accepted a plea with the District Attorneys Office. Mr. Smith turned himself into the Bryan County Jail.”

Smith was sentenced to a year in prison and nine years on probation when he gets out.

According to the sheriff’s office booking info, Smith is currently awaiting state pick up.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

