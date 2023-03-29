Glynn Co. Police give update on bullying incident that put teen in hospital

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Glynn County Police Department gave an update Wednesday afternoon on a bullying incident that put a teen in the hospital.

The incident happened last Tuesday on Saint Simons Island. At this time, no arrests have been made. Trenton Lehrkamp, 19, was with a group of teens when he was reportedly forced to drink an excessive amount of alcohol and other substances.

Police say they have identified all subjects in social media posts and pictures pertaining to the incidents. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is helping the Glynn County Police Department analyze evidence, including electronic evidence like videos that have circulated on social media.

Forensic analysis is currently being done on electronic devices to collect evidence that will assist investigators in obtaining more information, and other evidence that was collected during search warrants has been submitted to the GBI lab for processing.

Investigators continue to look at social media posts and videos, but the interim chief of the Glynn County Police Department says misinformation has also been spreading, including naming individuals who were not involved in the incident.

Interim Chief O’Neal Jackson, III says a lot of juveniles were there when incidents took place and they did not say anything. He is now asking them to come forward with any information they may have. The chief says this incident may not have been reported to police if it didn’t result in Lehrkamp being put in the hospital.

Police say they are also investigating where any alcohol or narcotics may have been obtained from.

Police say this is not a hazing incident because it does not meet Georgia’s code for one, but is a bullying incident.

The interim chief says Lehrkamp’s is fully cooperating with this investigation. The police department has received assistance in this investigation from the GBI, the Glynn County District Attorney’s Office, the Glynn County School Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

You can watch the full news conference with the Glynn County Police Department below:

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.