Jamie’s Wednesday Weather Forecast 03-29-2023

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cool High pressure is building into Georgia and South Carolina. Winds have subsided as the cold front pushes further south into Florida and off the coast. Temperatures have not climbed to 70° in any city and it’s just 61°. Expect 65° at 7:42pm sunset and temperatures to fall quickly.

Daybreak Thursday, temperatures should bottom out around 40F well inland (and perhaps an upper 30 degree reading); no frost is expected. Savannah should bottom out at 45° with low 50s. Afternoon highs should reach 74° and just a little cooler at beaches, 70° with abundant sunshine.

Friday: 52/80 with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be a little gusty 20-25mph.

Saturday will be warm and windy; 30-35mph wind gusts will occur ahead of a cold front. Afternoon highs will reach the low 80s with clouds increasing before late afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Severe weather is possible, and we’ll get a better idea of threats as we approach Saturday.

Sunday into Monday high pressure will dominate the region with mostly clear skies and no rain and highs in the middle 70s.

Tuesday, a warm front will lift north across the area ushering in much higher dewpoints and a return of a few showers and thunderstorms. Wednesday looks stormy as well.

Stay Safe!

~JErtle

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.