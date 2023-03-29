Sky Cams
Preparations underway for Statesboro’s Farmers Market

By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) -A favorite time of the year for many in Statesboro starts Saturday morning.

The Main Street Farmers Market could have its biggest season ever.

To start with, there will be more access whether you’re walking, driving or riding your bike. They hope to see more visitors and more revenue for vendors over the next seven months.

The market will begin its second full season this Saturday morning. Last year, data showed more visitors, and more money spent as people bought fresh produce, fresh meats, local crafts and more.

Organizers will also make a conscious effort to free up parking close to the Statesboro Visitors Center so shoppers have an easier time getting in and getting out. But they also hope the range of vendors and food trucks keep people staying longer.

The 2023 market season starts up Saturday morning behind the Visitors Center on South Main and lasts every Saturday morning through Thanksgiving.

