Ribbon cutting ceremony held to celebrate completion of construction on Broughton St.

By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Nearly three years after the start of what was supposed to be a project that only lasted a few months, City of Savannah officials are marking the completion of construction on Broughton street.

The streetscape includes upgrades to infrastructure like sewer and storm drainage pipes, along with new sidewalks, brick paver parking, and landscaping.

Delays on the project left shops frustrated with not only the impact on their business but what they say was a lack of communication from the city about the project.

The construction was completed around two months ago but city leaders celebrated Wednesday with a ribbon-cutting. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson acknowledging the long wait.

“So the project went on, and on, and on, and on, and on… and on. Then, COVID came about… and the project went on,” said Mayor Johnson.

Construction started in 2020 after voters approved SPLOST taxes for the project in 2019. This project, which is considered phase one of a larger streetscape construction plan in the City of Savannah, had a $13.3 million dollar price tag, completely funded by the SPLOST.

Store owners say the conclusion of the project is a relief.

“Construction made it very difficult for some businesses. Some didn’t survive, but many did. For those that did, what doesn’t kill us is hopefully going to make us stronger,” said Lowell Kronowitz, the owner of Levy Jewelers.

City leaders saying they recognize the frustrations faced by business owners.

“We understand the frustration. What it’s been like on our end is just trying to get the project done as quickly as possible but also deliver a quality product and not skimp on things that are going to be important,” said City Manager Jay Melder.

Next up is phase two of the project, but there’s no timeline available for that just yet

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

