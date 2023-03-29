Statesboro Fire Department to host open interviews

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Fire Department is hoping to recruit more firefighters.

The fire department says they have 19 positions available with salaries starting at just over $41,000 a year and no experience required.

They will be hosting open interviews Wednesday, March 29 as well as Thursday, March 31st and April 12th at the station on 24 West Grady Street.

Interviews and physical agility testing will be available on a first come first serve basis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all of those days.

You’ll need to bring a copy of your driver’s license, birth certificate, and education transcript with you if you plan on going.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.