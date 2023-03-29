Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Statesboro Fire Department to host open interviews

(source: WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 28, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Statesboro Fire Department is hoping to recruit more firefighters.

The fire department says they have 19 positions available with salaries starting at just over $41,000 a year and no experience required.

They will be hosting open interviews Wednesday, March 29 as well as Thursday, March 31st and April 12th at the station on 24 West Grady Street.

Interviews and physical agility testing will be available on a first come first serve basis from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on all of those days.

You’ll need to bring a copy of your driver’s license, birth certificate, and education transcript with you if you plan on going.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live
Trenton Lehrkamp
‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen
Police search for man after high-speed chase in Hinesville
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on October 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
Quinton Simon’s remains in custody of FBI, officials say

Latest News

Eagles statue
Welcome center unveils Georgia Southern eagles statue
Rylin Johnson
Twins reunited following NICU graduation
Aldi could come to Victory Dr. in Savannah
SAFE Shelter participates in expungement clinic in Bluffton