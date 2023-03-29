Sky Cams
Superfine Art Fair starts Thursday

By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Superfine Art Fair has made art accessible and affordable in some of the biggest cities in the United States -- and this week it arrives in Savannah for the first time.

Alex Mitow has had his eye on the Hostess City since launching his traveling collection of national and regional artwork.

Superfine’s CEO and co-founder is with us this morning with details on the event that will be at The Clyde Venue on Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. - tomorrow through Sunday.

