Thousands without power in Lowcountry as Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands are without power in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties as Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences a massive outage.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the power outage is due to a fire at a power substation.

We are aware of a transmission outage impacting a wide portion of our service territory this morning. Crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Palmetto Electric Cooperative (@PalmettoCoop) March 29, 2023

Palmetto Electric Cooperative says they are aware and have crews working to restore power.

