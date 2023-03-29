Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Thousands without power in Lowcountry as Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation

*
*(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Thousands are without power in Beaufort, Jasper, and Hampton counties as Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences a massive outage.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says the power outage is due to a fire at a power substation.

Palmetto Electric Cooperative says they are aware and have crews working to restore power.

You can check an outage map here.

WTOC will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
Trenton Lehrkamp
‘He’s like the nicest, sweetest kid’: People gather at hospital for prayer vigil for Glynn Co. teen
FILE - Quinton Simon was first reported missing on October 5 by his mother, Leilani Simon.
Quinton Simon’s remains in custody of FBI, officials say
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
Deputies say 28-year-old Kadejah Michelle Brown is charged with murder after she allegedly...
Woman accused of killing man on Facebook Live

Latest News

The City of Savannah will hold a ribbon cutting for the streets official opening.
Broughton St. ribbon cutting ceremony happening Wednesday afternoon
THE News at 11
Long-awaited Casey Canal Drainage project work is underway in Midtown Savannah
Casey Canal Drainage project
Long-awaited Casey Canal Drainage project work is underway in Midtown Savannah
Felicia Sanders, left at table, and Polly Sheppard, right, testify before a Senate subcommittee...
Emanuel AME shooting survivors urge SC senators to pass hate crimes bill