Top Teacher: Courtney Adams

Courtney Adams
Courtney Adams(WTOC)
By Mike Cihla
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 4:58 PM EDT
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - Math can be a tough subject that’s why there are different ways to come up with the same solution.

“I’ve always wanted to be a math teacher. because it was my 7th grade math teacher that changed my life.”

Courtney Adams teaches 7th grade math at Lewis Frasier Middle School in Hinesville.

“I went into 7th grade with a low understanding of mathematics, and the teacher, I had Christine Neal, she was my middle school math teacher, she changed my view on math. So I always want to come in and do the same exact thing for 7th graders.”

Adams wants to help her students find the best way for them to learn.

“I’m very big with everyone’s mind works differently, everybody is an individual person, what works for me, doesn’t work for you. So I try to find different ways for them to come to the solution of the problem, so they can find what works best for them.”

And what’s best is building confidence, which helps to motivate her students to learn.

“There is not a student that has entered my classroom, that I don’t full heartedly love. and they all know it. To help them believe in themselves, to turn every single I can’t into I know I can.”

Courtney Adams...this week’s WTOC Top Teacher.

