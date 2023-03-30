Sky Cams
Deep South Orchid Society holds annual Savannah Orchid Show this weekend

By Michaela Romero
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring has sprung, and flowers are blooming.

The Deep South Orchid Society is inviting the community to experience the 35th annual Savannah Orchid Show the first weekend of April.

The event will take place at the Coastal Georgia Botanical Gardens there will be an array of orchids.

Event organizers say everyone should have a chance to stop and smell the orchids.

The Vice President of the Deep South Orchid Society Jenni Brodie has always been a gardener, but it wasn’t until she challenged herself to keep an orchid alive that she found a new passion.

“Once you see orchids bloom, that’s all it takes to fall in love with them,” said Brodie.

Brodie added that she has learned so much from the Deep South Orchid Society on how to care for the types of plants that she wants others to have a chance to do the same.

“It might open your eyes to do something new or different orchids are not hard you just have to realize the little ones that each one needs.”

So she encourages everyone to attend their annual show.

“If you enjoy plants, then you should come, that’s all it takes.”

She reminds us that we need to take time to appreciate the small things that bring us joy like orchids do for her.

The Savannah Orchid Show opens Saturday at 10 a.m. and goes Sunday until 3 p.m.

Admission into the Botanical garden costs five dollars.

