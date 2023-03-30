Effingham Co. asks residents to participate in Hazard Mitigation Planning survey

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night, people gathered in Effingham County to go over the area’s multi-jurisdictional hazard mitigation plan.

Hazard mitigation planning is a process developed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency that protects people’s lives and property as well as critical assets in the community.

It is meant to address environmental issues in the area such as droughts, flooding and wildfires.

“We’re hoping to gather some input from the public to see where they’ve seen hazards in Effingham County so they can point to us on a map where they might have seen areas of flooding. We’re also hoping to gather input from citizens of Effingham County regarding potential actions that they would like to see the county take to address those hazards,” said resiliency planner Anna Kimelblatt.

If you missed the meeting, you can take a survey online to give your feedback.

