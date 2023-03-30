Sky Cams
Employee with Evans Co. Charter School System arrested

Eric Campbell
Eric Campbell(Evans County Sheriff's Office)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 6:50 PM EDT
EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Claxton Police Department has arrested a district employee with the Evans County Charter School System.

According to the Evans County Sheriff’s Office, 44-year-old Eric Campbell has been charged with Cruelty to Children.

The Evans County Charter School System released a statement saying:

The Evans County Charter School System was notified today of the arrest of a district employee. Parents of any children in contact with the individual have been personally notified, and our district is cooperating and working closely with law enforcement to provide our complete support. Because this is an ongoing investigation by law enforcement, no further comments will be made about this matter.

