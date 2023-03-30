Flowers are blooming! Deep South Orchid Society members give tips on how to care for your orchid

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spring is here, meaning orchids are blooming just in time for the Savannah Orchid Show.

Jenni Brodie, the Vice President of the Deep South Orchid Society said she can relate to most of us when it comes to caring for a plant.

“We’ve all killed them, that’s just part of life of growing a plant,” said Brodie.

But she said it doesn’t always have to be that way.

Brodie said most people make the common mistake of almost doing too much.

“Don’t overwater them, they are better to be dry than they are too wet because they will die if they are too wet.”

Now that it’s clear what not to do, she advises you to make sure you know what type of orchid you are dealing with.

”You got to think about the orchid you’ve chosen and what it specifically needs. So, a lot of orchids take a lot of light. These take, I have a friend that puts hers out in complete full sunshine in the summer, so if you got a sunny patio, they are perfect. You’d have to bring in the winter because they don’t like it below 50.

She said each orchid’s care can vary, but the biggest piece of advice she can give is to get help.

“Well, first is to join a club, because there is gonna be other members who have done the exact same thing. And they may know what your orchid is having problems with.”

And Brodie said a healthy plant leads to a healthy life.

“Any plant in your house is a benefit its good for you it giving you oxygen just like any other plant would be. You know they have done a study on plants and what it does for your mental health and what it does for your home.”

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.