Georgia inmate leaves work detail, steals car
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Georgia Department of Corrections has escaped, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.
According to a Facebook post, Aaron Lee Fore was on work detail Thursday.
Fore walked away from the detail and stole a 2015 GMC Acadia with Ga license place RNW4154.
If anyone sees him, they are encouraged to use extreme caution and not to approach but to call 9-1-1 immediately.
