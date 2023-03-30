Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia inmate leaves work detail, steals car

Georgia escaped inmate
Georgia escaped inmate(WANF)
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:33 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An inmate at the Georgia Department of Corrections has escaped, and law enforcement officials are asking for the public’s help in finding him.

According to a Facebook post, Aaron Lee Fore was on work detail Thursday.

Fore walked away from the detail and stole a 2015 GMC Acadia with Ga license place RNW4154.

If anyone sees him, they are encouraged to use extreme caution and not to approach but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

Richmond Hill Pharmacy hopes to sell over-the-counter Narcan soon
Start date for phase two of Broughton Streetscapes project has not been decided
Shoppers take in three-day weekend sale at Manna House Rincon
Manna House offers good reason to start a three day weekend early
power outage
Power outage impacting traffic lights on Pooler Pkwy. restored