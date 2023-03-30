Georgia Southern introduces Charlie Henry as the new head coach of the men’s basketball program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Charlie Henry era is officially underway for the Georgia Southern men’s basketball program. Henry was formally introduced inside of Hanner Fieldhouse on Wednesday afternoon.

Henry, who spent the last four seasons as an assistant with the University of Alabama, is lauded as one of the key catalysts behind the rise of the Crimson Tide program.

“I just want to talk about why Georgia Southern. For me, it was just so clear. When you talk basketball chemistry, sometimes it’s hard to put into words, but it’s easy to see when you spot it. The chemistry here is second to none. The alignment we have with our administration really just stood out throughout this process,” Henry said on why he chose Georgia Southern.

