Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Police arrested a student after a social media post sparked an investigation.

Kimberlie Bennett is charged with terroristic threats and acts based on a social media post she’s accused of making early Monday morning.

The university says that post indicated she might hurt herself or others in class later in the week if a test did not go well.

Campus police say the investigation shows there was no cause for immediate emergency action.

Police first made contact with Bennett Monday. They say further investigation led them to get a warrant.

Bennett was arrested Thursday without incident.

