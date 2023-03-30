Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post

Kimberlie Bennett
Kimberlie Bennett(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern University Police arrested a student after a social media post sparked an investigation.

Kimberlie Bennett is charged with terroristic threats and acts based on a social media post she’s accused of making early Monday morning.

The university says that post indicated she might hurt herself or others in class later in the week if a test did not go well.

Campus police say the investigation shows there was no cause for immediate emergency action.

Police first made contact with Bennett Monday. They say further investigation led them to get a warrant.

Bennett was arrested Thursday without incident.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

Screven County’s 72nd Livestock Festival starts this weekend
Savannah doctor gives tips regarding kidney health
THE News at 4
Tourism continues to grow on Tybee Island, Little Tybee Island seeing litter issues
Georgia escaped inmate
Georgia inmate leaves work detail, steals car