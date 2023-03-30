Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of us have seen people sawing and hammering to build a home for Habitat for Humanity.

You’ll find the usual volunteers and hard work at a Habitat for Humanity site, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another usual staple - sawdust.

Crews assemble blocks, not boards, to make this house a reality. It’s an interlocking system of foam insulation that builds walls but will also serve as a mold for poured concrete.

Habitat organizers say it’s fairly new and this is the first local house with it.

“At the most recent Habitat conference last year, I went to these people and said “I’ve heard about it. I’ve seen it. I want it!” said Kathy Jenkins, with Habitat for Humanity in Bulloch County.

She she could see Habitat and other groups using this method to build for a host of reasons.

“It’s so much faster. It’s so much lay-person friendly. Any person can build Lego’s. I put up some of these.”

She says they’ve seen a jump in Habitat home applications while donations have stayed the same. While they can also use more funds, a more efficient building model could help them keep up.

They’ll pour the concrete early to mid next month and get this house closer to completion.

