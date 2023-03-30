Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.

Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.
Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Plenty of us have seen people sawing and hammering to build a home for Habitat for Humanity.

You’ll find the usual volunteers and hard work at a Habitat for Humanity site, but you’ll be hard-pressed to find another usual staple - sawdust.

Crews assemble blocks, not boards, to make this house a reality. It’s an interlocking system of foam insulation that builds walls but will also serve as a mold for poured concrete.

Habitat organizers say it’s fairly new and this is the first local house with it.

“At the most recent Habitat conference last year, I went to these people and said “I’ve heard about it. I’ve seen it. I want it!” said Kathy Jenkins, with Habitat for Humanity in Bulloch County.

She she could see Habitat and other groups using this method to build for a host of reasons.

“It’s so much faster. It’s so much lay-person friendly. Any person can build Lego’s. I put up some of these.”

She says they’ve seen a jump in Habitat home applications while donations have stayed the same. While they can also use more funds, a more efficient building model could help them keep up.

They’ll pour the concrete early to mid next month and get this house closer to completion.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

FILE: Port of Savannah Georgia and River With Containers
Georgia Ports Authority adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes, will cause 50% fewer emissions
New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
‘We need to be conservators of our environment:’ New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
THE News at 5:30
‘We need to be conservators of our environment:’ New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
THE News at 5
Start date for phase two of Broughton Streetscapes project has not been decided