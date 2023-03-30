Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

New FBI documents: Las Vegas mass shooter was angry at casinos

FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig...
FILE - Broken windows from the Mandalay Bay resort and casino room from where Stephen Craig Paddock fired on a nearby music festival are shown in Las Vegas, Oct. 3, 2017.(AP Photo/John Locher, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The high-roller gambler who opened fire on concertgoers on the Las Vegas Strip had lost tens of thousands of dollars while gambling weeks before the mass shooting and was upset about how the casinos had treated him, according to FBI documents made public this week.

The documents reveal the strongest indication of a motive for the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history. They paint a detailed account of gunman Stephen Paddock’s final days before the Oct. 1, 2017, mass shooting that killed 60 people and injured hundreds more.

A gambler whose name is redacted from the hundreds of pages of documents told the FBI that Paddock “was very upset at the way casinos were treating him and other high rollers.”

Neither the FBI nor the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the lead investigating agency, presented an official motive for the shooting. Both agencies have said Paddock acted alone.

The 10-minute massacre unfolded on the final night of the three-day Route 91 Harvest music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay resort. Authorities have said Paddock, 64, unleashed a barrage of bullets into the festival crowd from his corner suite on the 32nd floor of Mandalay Bay.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

A woman prays near the likeness of four of the victims as she visits a memorial at the entrance...
911 calls reveal terror at Nashville school during attack
Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
Evan Gershkovich, a reporter for the Wall Street Journal, was detained while allegedly trying...
Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
Actor Gwyneth Paltrow looks on as she sits in the courtroom on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in Park...
Jury begins deliberations in Paltrow’s widely watched ski crash trial
Another train derailment is causing concern over the safety of the nation's railways. (CNN,...
Another train derails as safety concerns grow