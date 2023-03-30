Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Plants make sounds similar to bubble wrap popping, study says

Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.
Researchers at Tel Aviv University discovered that plants make sounds.(Freepik.com)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Plants may seem like they’re completely silent, but according to a new study, they’re not.

Researchers found that plants actually make popping noises. They also make more sounds when they’re thirsty or under certain kinds of stress.

A professor at Tel Aviv University and her team made the discovery.

In the study, they placed tobacco and tomato plants in sound-proof acoustic boxes with ultrasound microphones and recorded them.

When translated into a frequency humans can hear, the noises were similar to the “pop” of popcorn or bubble wrap.

The researchers said they don’t know exactly how the sounds are made, but they are undetectable to the human ear.

The experts suspect the noises come from cavitation when an air bubble in the plant’s water column collapses under pressure and makes a click or pop sound.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

FILE: Port of Savannah Georgia and River With Containers
Georgia Ports Authority adding 55 Hybrid Yard Cranes, will cause 50% fewer emissions
Former President Donald Trump speaks with reporters while in flight on his plane after a...
Lawyer: Trump indicted; 1st ex-president charged with crime
FILE - Handguns are displayed at a pawn shop Monday, July 18, 2022, in Auburn, Maine.
Florida Senate OKs bill to carry concealed guns without a permit
Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.
Habitat for Humanity using new method to build homes in Bulloch Co.
New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School
‘We need to be conservators of our environment:’ New solar panels installed at Frank Long Elementary School