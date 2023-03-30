Plenty of sunshine ahead today!

Sky Cams
By Andrew Gorton
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 5:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday morning will be the coolest out of the next week with lows in the low to mid 40s for our inland communities.

We won’t have much wind, so a wind chill isn’t much of a concern. Sunshine returns with highs in the low to mid 70s, just about average for this time of the year. There will be an onshore breeze during the afternoon of about 5 to 10 miles per hour. This extends into the evening with temperatures in the 60s at sunset.

Warmer weather builds in on Friday with morning lows in the mid 50s and highs back near 80 degrees. Wind gusts over 20 miles per hour are possible on Friday afternoon. Otherwise, the weather will cooperate for any outdoor plans Friday evening.

Saturday will be warm with highs in the mid 80s. This will be a very breezy day with gusts near 30 miles per hour possible during the afternoon. We are also expecting a line of showers and storms to move in ahead of a cold front during the afternoon and evening. A strong to severe storm will be possible during this time.

The front clears early Sunday morning with cooler and drier weather on the way Sunday. Temperatures will start out in the mid 50s with afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s. There’s only a slight chance for a shower, no need to change outdoor plans!

Our warming trend begins again on Monday with afternoon highs in the upper 70s to about 80 degrees. There’s only a slight chance of rain south of the Altamaha River Monday afternoon. Low to mid 80s return as highs on Tuesday and Wednesday.

  • Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

