Richmond Hill Pharmacy hopes to sell over-the-counter Narcan soon

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - Now that the FDA has approved naloxone for over the counter use, local pharmacies like Richmond Hill Pharmacy say they plan to carry it as soon as they can.

Naloxone nasal spray, often sold under the brand name Narcan, can be given to anyone who is overdosing.

“Having Narcan available over the counter will make a huge difference, it’ll be much more accessible to the public. What I would hope to see is a public education campaign for family members to recognize signs of an opioid overdose, so that they know when to administer it,” said Al Dixon, a pharmacist at Richmond Hill Pharmacy.

Pharmacist Al Dixon says his pharmacy has always had naloxone available through a prescription, but this will help it reach even more people.

The FDA says the price of the over the counter option is up to the manufacturer, and local pharmacies still aren’t sure how much it will cost.

Right now, Dixon says a prescription of naloxone can cost as much as $100 if you don’t have insurance coverage.

However, he’s hopeful that it’ll be cheaper over the counter, and he says increasing access to the drug can save more lives.

“The demand is not as high as it should be. I think that’s why we’re seeing a continued increase in overdosing and deaths due to opioids.”

Staff members with Richmond Hill Pharmacy say they hope to have this on the shelves by the end of the summer

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.