Savannah doctor gives tips regarding kidney health

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - One in three adults are at risk for getting kidney disease, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

The number of people with the disease in Georgia is going up.

Kidney specialists at Southcoast Health say not enough people are coming to doctors’ offices to get their yearly physical and when it comes to your kidney health, one simple urine test can make all the difference.

In 2021, 4.2% of Georgia adults reported being told they have a kidney disease. That’s the highest it’s been in more than six years, according to the United Health Foundation

Dr. Nizar Eskandar says kidney disease is most prevalent in people with diabetes or hypertension but not every patient has to undergo dialysis.

In minor cases, kidney disease is treated by lifestyle changes like eating foods to regulate blood pressure and sugar. But there are several ways you can prevent kidney disease.

“We should not get dehydrated and we need to drink enough fluid during the day especially in the Savannah, Ga area where it is hot and humid during the spring and the summer time. Certain medications should not be taken unless you know about your kidney health in general to start with,” said Dr. Eskandar.

He says you shouldn’t take over-the-counter medicine like Motrin or Tylenol excessively.

He says it’s rare that people who find out they have kidney disease early end up on dialysis so it’s important to get in for those yearly check ups.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.