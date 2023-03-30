SCCPSS holds ‘Ready to Work’ job fair for students, parents

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students looking for jobs got to talk to potential employees Thursday.

The Savannah-Chatham School System hosting their annual job fair and this year, they expanded the program to parents.

They say its part of their up-skilling and re-skilling program to combat shortages in school workers.

Executive director of the office of college and career readiness, Angie Lewis say they have seen a great turn out today.

“It’ has been extremely busy. We’ve had over 500 kids com through so far and we’re looking forward to many of our parents coming through this afternoon,” said Angie Lewis.

She says the event is usually held at the Savannah Mall, but because that location was recently sold, they hosted it at one of their locations.

