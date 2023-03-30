Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

SCCPSS holds ‘Ready to Work’ job fair for students, parents

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Students looking for jobs got to talk to potential employees Thursday.

The Savannah-Chatham School System hosting their annual job fair and this year, they expanded the program to parents.

They say its part of their up-skilling and re-skilling program to combat shortages in school workers.

Executive director of the office of college and career readiness, Angie Lewis say they have seen a great turn out today.

“It’ has been extremely busy. We’ve had over 500 kids com through so far and we’re looking forward to many of our parents coming through this afternoon,” said Angie Lewis.

She says the event is usually held at the Savannah Mall, but because that location was recently sold, they hosted it at one of their locations.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

The 2023 Savannah Orchid Show
Deep South Orchid Society holds annual Savannah Orchid Show this weekend
Shoppers take in three-day weekend sale at Manna House Rincon
Manna House offers good reason to start a three day weekend early
Skidaway Island State Park Spring Festival this Sunday
Skidaway Island State Park Spring Festival this Sunday
THE News at 11
Effingham Co. asks residents to participate in Hazard Mitigation Planning survey