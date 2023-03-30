Sky Cams
Screven County’s 72nd Livestock Festival starts this weekend

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SCREVEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Screven County’s Livestock Festival helps remind the community about their agriculture roots and invest forward into the future.

The 72nd annual festival takes the entire week to focus on agriculture. Students show animals they’ve raised all year.

Proceeds from barbecues and the rest of the festival help pay for the prizes and students use the prize money to invest back in animals. Students say it’s important.

“It brings everybody together. It reminds everyone what the backbone of the community is - agriculture. It reminds people how this country was made - agriculture,” said Thomas Dehoff, FFA student.

Organizers say they’re still accepting last minute parade entries and they can contact the Livestock Association or the Chamber of Commerce.

The parade will come through downtown Sylvania Saturday morning.

The animal shows will happen Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday night at the Ag barn.

