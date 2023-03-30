Start date for phase two of Broughton Streetscapes project has not been decided

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference, Mayor Van Johnson described phase one of the Broughton Streetscapes project as difficult and entangled in many issues.

Now, Mayor Johnson says he’s not sure if phase two of the project will happen at all.

“There was certainly pain with this, we recognize that, but on the other end of it, here is, I would say pleasure from a beautiful streetscape that people are enjoying,” said Mayor Johnson.

Phase two of the Broughton Streetscapes project would extend from Drayton Street to East Broad Street.

The project’s goal is to bring new pavers, lighting, and infrastructure to the shopping corridor.

Mayor Johnson says the city learned a lot during the project’s first phase that he says was riddled with supply chain Covid-related delays.

During phase one, many business owners along Broughton St. expressed frustration over construction impacts and what they say was a lack of communication.

Johnson says part two of work wouldn’t be as extensive but is also worried about unequal infrastructure on Broughton Street should leaders choose not to move forward with the next phase.

“I’m not sure that we really have the stomach for phase two. That being said, you have businesses there that say we don’t want it. Well ok, maybe we won’t have it. But now, you have a product that is different than those of your neighbors that are a couple of blocks from you.”

The city says phase one of the project cost $13.3 million.

A start date for phase two has not been announced.

