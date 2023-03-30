Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Start date for phase two of Broughton Streetscapes project has not been decided

(WTOC)
By Flynn Snyder
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - During his weekly news conference, Mayor Van Johnson described phase one of the Broughton Streetscapes project as difficult and entangled in many issues.

Now, Mayor Johnson says he’s not sure if phase two of the project will happen at all.

“There was certainly pain with this, we recognize that, but on the other end of it, here is, I would say pleasure from a beautiful streetscape that people are enjoying,” said Mayor Johnson.

Phase two of the Broughton Streetscapes project would extend from Drayton Street to East Broad Street.

The project’s goal is to bring new pavers, lighting, and infrastructure to the shopping corridor.

Mayor Johnson says the city learned a lot during the project’s first phase that he says was riddled with supply chain Covid-related delays.

During phase one, many business owners along Broughton St. expressed frustration over construction impacts and what they say was a lack of communication.

Johnson says part two of work wouldn’t be as extensive but is also worried about unequal infrastructure on Broughton Street should leaders choose not to move forward with the next phase.

“I’m not sure that we really have the stomach for phase two. That being said, you have businesses there that say we don’t want it. Well ok, maybe we won’t have it. But now, you have a product that is different than those of your neighbors that are a couple of blocks from you.”

The city says phase one of the project cost $13.3 million.

A start date for phase two has not been announced.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Maggie Murdaugh
Savannah woman finds Murdaugh family photos after bidding on camera at estate auction
The sign in front of Hernandez Collision Center's Chatham County location.
High fees, long waits: customers accuse local body shop of wrongdoing
*
Power restored in Lowcountry after Palmetto Electric Cooperative experiences massive outage due to fire at substation
Police lights
Chatham Co. Police arrest suspect in Peeping Tom incidents
‘I have six children:’ Evans Co. School System threatens legal action, demands employee repay $1,000 bonus

Latest News

Georgia Southern University police arrests student after social media post
Georgia escaped inmate
Georgia inmate leaves work detail, steals car
Richmond Hill Pharmacy hopes to sell over-the-counter Narcan soon
Shoppers take in three-day weekend sale at Manna House Rincon
Manna House offers good reason to start a three day weekend early